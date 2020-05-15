Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Lifted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,834,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,880. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $60.17.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.