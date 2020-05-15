Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,369. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $133.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.