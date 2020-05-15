Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,776,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 875,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 161,823 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 297,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,812. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

