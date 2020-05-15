Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.57. 853,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.