Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 882,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,998,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,731,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.62. 384,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,199. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

