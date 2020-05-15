Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 193,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 630,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,170. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

