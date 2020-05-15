Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. 1,772,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.