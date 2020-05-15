Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

VB stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $128.24. 1,098,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26.

