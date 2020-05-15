Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 602.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.04. 3,385,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

