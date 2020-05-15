Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.13. 584,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,325. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

