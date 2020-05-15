Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 3,845,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

