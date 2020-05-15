Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.97. 7,561,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

