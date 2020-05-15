Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 243,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,676,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

