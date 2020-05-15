Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €67.00 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €80.90 ($94.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30. Varta has a 1-year low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

