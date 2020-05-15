Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.06.

Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

