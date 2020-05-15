Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,258. The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.68. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

