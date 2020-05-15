Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Ventas worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

