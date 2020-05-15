Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 880 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 on Friday, hitting $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

