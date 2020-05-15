Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after acquiring an additional 244,208 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $236.91. 4,808,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,956. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average of $264.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

