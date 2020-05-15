Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,761,000 after buying an additional 64,109 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

