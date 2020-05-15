Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $67.43. 958,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,136. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

