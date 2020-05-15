Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

