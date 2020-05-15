Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $146.77. 1,091,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

