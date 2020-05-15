Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.28% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 305,342 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

IBDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 336,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,805. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

