Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,294,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

