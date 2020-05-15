Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,617. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.

