Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 8,133 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,676,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

