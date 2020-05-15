Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 491.66% and a negative net margin of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $2.81. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

VERO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

