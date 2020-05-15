Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.07. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

