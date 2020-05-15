Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

