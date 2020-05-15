Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 436,788 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

