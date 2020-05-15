Veracity Capital LLC Buys 15,715 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 666.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,015,000 after buying an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Nomura upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. 3,067,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.