Veracity Capital LLC Buys 16,535 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,572,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

