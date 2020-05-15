Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.64. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.