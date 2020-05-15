Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,569,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

