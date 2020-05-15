Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $915,811,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

