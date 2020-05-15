Veracity Capital LLC Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,104 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF makes up about 4.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 114,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 815,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 186,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PWS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,919 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

