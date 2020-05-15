Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. 8,591,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

