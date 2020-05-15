Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,494,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in S&P Global by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,886,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.14. 1,960,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.