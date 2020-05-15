Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $94.89. 991,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.