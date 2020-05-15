Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LVHB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,777 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

