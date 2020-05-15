Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.68. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

