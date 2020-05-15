Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

MKC traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.98. 1,850,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $180.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

