Veracity Capital LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

