Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 648,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,493. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.