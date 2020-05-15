Veracity Capital LLC Sells 5,217 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.74. 12,444,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

