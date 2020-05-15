Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,693. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.