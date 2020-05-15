Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,928 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

