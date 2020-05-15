Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. 374,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

