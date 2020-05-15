Verasity Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $588,466.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00396673 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

